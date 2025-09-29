GOP Rep. Mark Alford of Missouri appeared on NewsNation Monday where he hyped President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Democratic congressional leadership as something resembling a pay-per-view event.

“This is what they wanted—all this crazy spending going back to the woke policies and giving illegal aliens health care,” Alford said, echoing a GOP lie that Democrats are threatening a government shutdown unless Republicans agree to fund “transgender surgeries” and health care for undocumented immigrants.

He then proceeded to present Trump’s meeting with the Democratic leadership as a scare tactic.

“Let's bring them into the Oval Office. Let's give them a little taste of what we gave [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy back in spring. This is going to be live viewing, I believe, in the Oval Office like you've never seen before—maybe an hour-long meeting. And the American people can see for themselves the ridiculous request and demands as the Democrats hold them hostage,” Alford continued.

President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in February.

Alford’s craven revisionism of the February Oval Office meeting, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance attempted to ambush Zelenskyy for perceived ingratitude, ignores how deeply embarrassing, ignorant, and reckless Trump and Vance looked to most of the world.

A long-time cheerleader of Trump’s reality television approach to politics, Alford has consistently favored performance over substance.

Given his support of sweeping Medicaid cuts—leaving many constituents furious and demanding answers—it’s no surprise that Alford’s now hoping for a professional wrestling-style meeting to distract voters from the GOP’s policy failures.