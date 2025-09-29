Remember how cute and completely unbelievable it was when President Donald Trump said, at the start of his first term, that he’d divest from all his other business interests? Lol. Now, no one is even trying to hide that he’s here for the coin, and so are his nepo babies.

So we all have to pretend that there’s no issue at all with the Trump Organization family business building a $1 billion development in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s largest coastal city. And we have to pretend that the whole project isn’t just a giant “bribe the American president by flattering him and giving his family tons of money” sort of thing. That requires some mighty pretending, particularly when you learn that “In a nod to the US president's New York real estate background, it will form part of a larger scheme dubbed ‘Manhattan’ featuring a Central Park-inspired park.”

Come on.

While we’re suspending all disbelief, we can just ignore that Trump just made a swing through the Middle East back in May because surely he wouldn’t have used that diplomatic trip to tee up business investments in his private companies, right? Right?

The Trump Organization has also licensed its name for projects in Dubai, Oman, and Qatar, just to spread the grift around a bit. The public face of the Trump Organization is now one of Trump’s large adult sons, Eric. That’s the same Eric who declared there would be “a very large wall between anything having to do with our company and anything to do with government,” but was also somehow in the room when his daddy “literally stopped a war” with a phone call.

But the Trump nepo babies shouldn’t have all the fun, right? Surely lesser lights in the government can also have their children trade on their name for fun and profit. It’s only fair.

So, while Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Mideast envoy, was busy—ostensibly—trying to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an effort that involved other Mideast countries as well, his son Alex was busy trying to get that money by sweet-talking the government of Qatar, which served as mediator in the Gaza talks, to join him in an investment fund. He then told his prospective investors he’d locked up billions for the project from government-affiliated funds in the Mideast.

Much like Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff isn’t really making any pretense of divesting himself from his personal and profitable business interests while in his government role. Alex’s little investment fund thing would give the Witkoff Group hundreds of millions of dollars. Yes, the Witkoff Group was founded by Steve. Yes, Steve did not fully divest from the Witkoff Group. So, yes, Steve’s kid is trading on dad’s diplomatic work to make money for a private company that dad still has an interest in.

Not to be outdone, Witkoff’s other son, Zach, helped dad in a big crypto grift venture with the Trump family and Middle East government-backed funds. So, Steve Witkoff is basically conducting dual negotiations—one as a diplomat, the other as a businessman, with the same people.

And we can’t forget that Trump took a literal bribe from Qatar with his free plane that will somehow be refurbished by the taxpayers, yet go with Trump when he leaves office.

In the end, all of these nepo babies are doing everything that the right has insisted Hunter Biden did: trading on dad’s name for personal profit, with dad helping out in his official role. But where it was complete bullshit about Hunter, it’s very true for the Trump and Witkoff offspring.

Every accusation is indeed a confession with this bunch.