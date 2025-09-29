President Donald Trump appeared on NBC News Sunday night to say that he “would certainly imagine” that the Department of Justice will investigate former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

According to Trump, the DOJ would go after Wray because he “did a terrible job, and we just found out about it.”

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray

So this must be the first time that Trump has targeted Wray, since he “just found out about it,” right?

It’s nonsense that everyone has to pretend that Trump hasn’t been making an enemies list since Day 1, sending in Attorney General Pam Bondi to do his bidding. And Trump has been complaining about Wray for forever, thanks to Wray’s stubborn insistence on following the law and investigating Trump’s habit of purloining classified documents and instigating insurrections.

There’s no clearer evidence that Trump wanted a loyalist in the job than who he chose to replace Wray, Kash Patel—undoubtedly the stupidest man to ever lead the FBI.

We know from his posts following the shooting of Charlie Kirk that Patel has a tendency to get out over his skis on social media, so he certainly wasn’t going to miss the golden opportunity to publicly discuss Wray and the FBI.

After Trump posted on Truth Social—without any evidence—that the FBI secretly placed 274 agents in the crowd during the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol to act as “Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials,’” Patel got to work.

While he told Fox News that no agents were at the insurrection until after the riot broke out, he must have then realized that it wouldn’t be enough to implicate Wray. So he did what he does best: spilled on X.

“274 FBI agents were thrown into crowd control on Jan 6 against FBI standards. That failure was on corrupt leadership,” he wrote. “Thanks to agents stepping up, the truth is coming out. Transparency. Justice. Accountability.”

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

Somehow, this also means that Wray lied to Congress, which is the Trump team’s current favorite way to indict former FBI directors.

Even if we join in the fever dream that FBI agents were deployed for crowd control, Patel’s lament that this was “against FBI standards” is hilarious.

The Trump administration is currently using FBI agents for whatever it wants. They’ve been deployed to raid homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., where they’ve also blown undercover operations by using unmarked FBI cars for Trump’s occupation of the city. And with 20% of the FBI’s workforce redirected to Trump’s immigration crackdown, agents have abandoned their child predator investigations.

Trump already has Patel completely under his thumb, so there’s no need for his ongoing display of loyalism. But given how much Patel has been whining about not getting enough credit for the sham indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, perhaps he’ll take a bigger role in whatever’s ginned up against Wray.

It’s always nice to show the boss you’re working hard.