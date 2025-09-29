GOP Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania took time away from blaming the left for right-wing political violence to appear on Newsmax, where he praised President Donald Trump’s threats to federal workers' jobs as a strategy to gain leverage over Democrats—who are trying to prevent millions of Americans from losing their health care.

“I'll tell you what, you know what I love with the—what the Trump administration is saying is, 'Okay, you're going to do this. We're not going to have a prolonged shutdown and then just bring people back,’” he said. “They're going to be furloughed and then perhaps terminated if we feel those agencies can function effectively without them. And so that's something that they better take into consideration."

On Monday, Trump met with Democratic leadership in the now-gaudy White House to negotiate a continuing resolution aimed at restoring hundreds of billions of dollars in funding, including health care subsidies that millions of Americans rely on under the Affordable Care Act.

Meuser has described the GOP’s Medicaid cuts—which jeopardize health insurance for millions of Americans—as “savings.”

Presumably, he views the firing of tens of thousands of federal workers as even more “savings”—the kind needed to cover the deficit created by tax breaks for billionaires.