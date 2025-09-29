White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, threatening that low-income Americans could lose essential services like food assistance if Congress fails to pass the GOP’s underfunded continuing resolution.

"The overwhelming majority of the American public wants to keep the government open,” Leavitt said. “They want food assistance programs for women and children and impoverished communities to continue going out the door. All of that will come to an end if Democrats vote against this clean CR that Republicans are proposing."

What the ever-loyal Leavitt failed to mention is that President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” slashes nearly $200 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program over the next decade.

The bill also includes new and impractical work requirements for federal aid programs, which experts predict will strip millions of Americans of health care and food assistance.

Combine that with inflation and rising costs—exacerbated by Trump’s disastrous trade wars—and millions more are now at risk of food insecurity.

The Trump administration’s ghoulish willingness to use a government shutdown as leverage, holding essential services hostage to force Democrats to accept deeper cuts, is not just cynical—it’s cruel.