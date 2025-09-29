Eric Trump is deep into his book tour, and inflammatory finger-pointing seems to be his marketing approach.

In an interview published Sunday, President Donald Trump’s son met with the far-right, religiously centered outlet the Epoch Times to talk about the Trump family’s new favorite bogeyman: the violent, dangerous “left.”

“When they lose the narrative, they resort to violence,” Eric told the outlet. “That’s exactly what the left has been willing to do.”

While promoting his new book “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation,” Eric said that the vicious so-called left was responsible for not just the assassination attempts on his father but for the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The political leanings of Kirk’s killer are not at all clear and have been widely disputed.

“They tried to kill the MAGA movement,” he said, adding that “they,” referring to an all-encompassing metaphorical left, also “tried to kill his family.”

Continuing, he said, “They can’t silence us the way they thought they could silence us.”

Eric—who’s not the only Trump to use tragedy to promote a book—claimed that leftist characters tried to block and silence his family.

He failed to note how the roles now seem to be reversed.

Capitalizing on Kirk’s assassination, the Trump administration has attacked media figures like Jimmy Kimmel while pushing for those who speak ill of the late far-right influencer to be fired from their jobs.

And as the calls for punitive action against people exercising their First Amendment rights continued from within the White House, even journalists lost their jobs.

Eric’s general messaging, both from the interview and the book synopsis, appears to be that his family—which is synonymous with the MAGA movement—is the true victim now rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

Referencing his father’s indictments and felony convictions, the proud member of the grifting Trump family suggested that these legal woes were something for Donald to rise above.

Of course, after Donald made it back into the White House, going after those who targeted him—like former FBI Director James Comey—has been a part of his comeback mission.

And while the family cried over attacks from the Left, Trump’s team, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, have begun their own defensive maneuvers as well.

“We're witnessing a new era of political violence," Bondi said in a video posted Saturday, decrying ongoing protests and a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility.

"These are not peaceful protests. These are coordinated attacks by radical extremists and they end now," Bondi said.

In other words, the administration seems to be taking a play from the very book Eric claims was used on his own family and demanding their opposition’s silence by any means necessary. And as the political divide grows, the Trump family seems determined to add fuel to the fire.