Trump brags about gilded Oval Office as Americans struggle

Talk about being out of touch.

Kash Patel doesn't want you to forget that he sucks too

If Patel wants credit for being the worst, then we should definitely give it to him.

Trump's latest tariff may be his strangest

Not only is it unclear how he’d implement it, but it may also violate the First Amendment.

Cartoon: One small step for Kimmel, one giant leap for democracy

It’s what the Founding Fathers would have wanted.

GOP jackass salivates over Trump’s shutdown fight with Democrats

Instead of a discussion, he wants a UFC fight.

Eric Adams is out—and New York City’s mayoral race just got messier

Sounds like someone is trying to save face.

Trump and pals ramp up their shady Middle East business deals

At least they’re not even pretending to try and divest.

