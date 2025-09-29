Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday condemned the invasion of Immigration Customs Enforcement goons into Chicago. Pritzker emphasized that the majority of people being rounded up by President Donald Trump’s shock troops had one thing in common—and it wasn’t criminal behavior.

"ICE is running around the Loop, harassing people for not being white. Just a year ago, that was illegal in the United States. Now ICE is making it commonplace. That's not making America great,” Pritzker said. “In any other country if federal agents fired upon journalists and protesters when unprovoked, what would we call it? If federal agents marched down busy streets harassing civilians and demanding their papers, what would we say? I don't think we'd have any trouble calling it what it is. Authoritarianism. So let's not pretend it's something else when it happens in our American cities."

Pritzker has emerged as one of the most defiant, vocal critics of Trump’s increasingly authoritarian methods. Trump has begun deploying federal agents into American cities under the pretense of fighting crime. Now, after weeks of threats from Trump and his ICE minions, the federal occupation of Chicago has begun.