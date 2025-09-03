In some much needed positive news, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey announced Tuesday that he is engaged to his partner Alexis Lewis.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of the couple celebrating in Hawaii. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”

In the announcement, Booker said that he is “savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life” with Lewis.

A screenshot of Sen. Cory Booker’s Instagram post, announcing his engagement to Alexis Lewis.

“We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment,” he added.

Unlike Booker’s former partner, actor Rosario Dawson, little is publicly known about Lewis, but Booker revealed a bit about their relationship last month.

Talking about their first date, Booker told the Washington Examiner that Lewis asked to see his “For You” Instagram page, which reveals the type of content a user typically consumes.

“I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos,” he said. “It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens, but here it is, you know, a year and a half later, and we’re still together.”

In the time that the couple have been together, Booker has been busy garnering support and riling up the left as he’s thrown some punches toward MAGA. In April, he went viral for his 25-hour, record-breaking Senate floor speech.

“What kind of man is in our White House that makes fun of the disabled, who lies so much that the fact-checkers lose count, that minimizes the pain and the suffering?” Booker asked at the time.

And while Booker ran a failed 2020 presidential campaign on the premise of love and kindness, he now seems to be taking a more sharp-tongued approach ahead of another potential run.

In July, Booker took to the Senate floor again, saying that the Democratic Party needs a “wake-up call.”

“That is complicity with an authoritarian leader who is trashing our Constitution. It's time for Democrats to have a backbone. It's time for us to fight. It's time for us to draw lines,” he said during the speech.

Despite Booker’s own backbone seeming to waver in favor of President Donald Trump’s agenda at times, he’s still managed to excite the left with passionate speeches and actions that—unlike other Democrats in past years—have sent a strong message to the right.

And as Democrats—like California Gov. Gavin Newsom—prepare for the 2026 midterms, Booker’s fiery and unwavering response to Trump seems to be exactly what the left is needing.

Until then, some well-deserved celebrations are in order for Booker and Lewis.