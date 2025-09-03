Something very rare just happened: President Donald Trump’s own acolytes actually challenged something he said.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump declared victory over rising prices. His biggest supporters erupted in anger.

Prices are “WAY DOWN” in the USA, with virtually no inflation. With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician approved “Windmills,” which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling,“big time.” Gasoline is at many year lows. All of this despite magnificent Tariffs, which are bringing in Trillions of Dollars from Countries that took total advantage of us, for decades, and are making America STRONG and RESPECTED AGAIN!!!

A typical Trump post on his social media propaganda outlet is usually followed by a flurry of ass-kissing memes and over-the-top comments praising his brilliance, his toughness, his supposed God-like greatness—whatever delusion his cult members are clinging to that day. The replies gush as if he’d just reinvented the wheel, cured cancer, and single-handedly won World War II. It’s a melange of the same recycled slogans about “making America great” sung like a church choir, off-key but loud, worshiping their golden calf.

That kind of devotion is the default—obseqious, unquestioning, cult-like. They treat every post like a Sermon on the Mount, proof that their leader can do no wrong.

But this time, the response was different. The first comment, directly below it, by one “law4Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”:

Sorry @realDonaldTrump. I love and support you, but food prices, rent, insurance are all sky high and continue to climb. Average Americans cannot afford groceries. We are suffering more and more and working parents are going without eating so their kids can eat. It’s not good POTUS.

The reply directly below that one, featuring an avatar that says “I stand with Trump, feel free to whine,” goes ahead and, uh, whines:

Think we need to start protesting at the White House to show Trump that prices have not dropped because Trump is being misled and he’s not reading our messages to find out the truth. We just need to find a way to get through to @realDonaldTrump because this isn’t working

The following comments feature more of the same:

“Mr. President you are doing so much for the American people but Sir "food prices" are still very high.”

“Try and buy meat and tell me prices are down ! It’s ridiculously high!”

“Prices have not dropped!! The only thing that has dropped is the quality and quality of anything you pay for [...] Love @realDonaldTrump, but he’s got this one wrong. Think he needs to get out and talk to the people rather than look a fake figures”

“Just Tell Me Where?!

Where Can I

Get Lower Prices On Food And Gas

Cause Nothing, Nil Zip, Nada

Has come Down In Illinois”

“What world are you living in? Gas is down a bit, but everything else is still way too damn high!”

“This is not true for the average working American. Nothing has really gone down! Homeowners insurance premiums are crazy high now with a standard 2% deductible with shitting payouts on claims. It’s to the point I really question what do insurance companies really cover. Definitely nothing 100%. I’m saving my money right now to pay my $5300 deductible to eventually get my hail damage roof replaced. What happened to all that talk about doge refunds? I could really use one of those checks right now.”

The responses go on and on like this. Even when it comes to Trump’s clumsy handling of the Epstein scandal, there are always defenders sprinkled amid the outrage at Trump’s efforts to distract from the matter. But when it comes to him claiming lower prices? Ain’t no one buying his bullshit, and they’re saying it to his face.

The reality is that people are desperate. The cost of living is too high. As I love to note (here, here, and here, for just some examples), Trump won in large part on his promise to “lower prices on Day 1.” Even people who had reservations about him (including many Latinos) voted for Trump because of that asinine and unsupported promise. It’s hard to worry about racism, climate change, deportations, or toxic bullying behavior when everyday people can’t feed their families.

People don’t want to hear a 10-point plan on how you’ll sneak some relief into the tax bill as a deduction, or other such typical nonsense Democrats love to promote.

Lawmakers need to actually give people shit.

So while Trump got the politics of this right, he obviously sucks at delivering on it.

But to actually create lower prices? Trump would have to stop waging vendettas against every perceived enemy and focus on governing. He’d need to hire competent administrators instead of filling every post with unqualified grifters and cronies. He’d have to push for laws that benefit regular Americans, not just his billionaire pals, and maybe once in his life show some actual empathy for families struggling to afford groceries, rent, or insurance.

It would mean breaking from corporate donors, standing up to industries that are gouging consumers, and investing in real cost-cutting infrastructure like child care, housing, health care, and energy. And it would require telling people the truth about the economy instead of spinning fantasies about “WAY DOWN” prices. In other words, he’d have to be the opposite of Donald Trump.

So none of that will happen. Trump is inherently incapable of governing for anyone but himself. His party is too addicted to culture war nonsense and billionaire cash to ever put working families first.

And that’s where Democrats have an opening—both in 2026 and beyond. Trump promised to lower prices on Day 1, and he failed. And if that isn’t bad enough, he’s now lying about it, with even his own supporters calling him out for it.

Fox News and the rest of the right-wing noise machine can’t spin this away. You can convince people that Washington is a swamp or that immigrants are scary. But you can’t convince them that their grocery bill is shrinking when it isn’t.

The cost of living is the battlefield where families are bleeding every single day. Democrats need to hammer that reality over and over. And when we get our turn at the wheel, we can’t just tinker with the tax code or roll out some complicated, invisible benefit. We have to deliver obvious, tangible relief: lower rent, cheaper health care, affordable child care, and energy bills that don’t gut people’s paychecks.

If we do that, no propaganda machine in the world will be able to convince voters otherwise. Because when people feel the difference in their wallets, they don’t need a pundit to tell them what’s real. Trump can bullshit about “way down” prices all day long.

But reality isn’t on his side; it’s on ours.