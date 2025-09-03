Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s ongoing cover-up of the case and pushing Congress to release the government’s files relating to Epstein's prosecution.

The Trump administration has refused to release key evidence on Epstein, including a possible client list revealing who participated in his alleged operation sex trafficking minors.

A group of survivors appeared on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday and expressed their unified opposition to the possibility of a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and Epstein’s accomplice. The possibility of a pardon has been floated, and Trump has not shot down the idea. In July, Trump noted it’s something he’s “allowed to do.”

Related | Trump won't rule out pardoning notorious sex offender he partied with

Marijke Chartouni, who has accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her, told NBC’s Hallie Jackson, “just toying with the idea is an insult.” She also criticized Trump for “putting so much attention on the criminals” and said she would ask him “why he seems to value them more than us.”

Another survivor, Jena-Lisa Jones, said that a release of information would put an end to the story and added, “It is heartbreaking to go on the news all the time and see all this.”

Those sentiments were echoed in an interview with Marina Lacerda on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Lacerda was identified in Epstein’s 2019 indictment as “Minor-Victim 1” and provided key evidence in the case.

“I would like for [Congress] to give all the victims transparency to what happened and release these files. It’s also not only for the victims, but for the American people,” she said.

House Republicans have opposed legislation that would compel the federal government to release what it has collected on Epstein. On Tuesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee held a session where victims were allowed to tell their story.

x Epstein’s survivors have come forward and courageously shared their stories with the Oversight Committee. Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Dems will never stop fighting for the justice they deserve.



[image or embed] — Oversight Dems (@oversightdemocrats.house.gov) September 3, 2025 at 4:47 AM

“Donald Trump has the power right now to release all of Epstein files and documents,” Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the ranking member on the committee, later told reporters. He noted that the Department of Justice has refused to release files and added “there is a White House cover-up at the very highest level.”

Rep. Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts noted, “Epstein is dead, but the hurt and harm he caused is alive and well. We'll keep pushing for accountability, including a public Congressional hearing with survivors and the release of the full Epstein files.”

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote, “It’s time for Trump to stop protecting the rich & powerful & to start telling the truth.”

Related | Why are Republicans so obsessed with pedophilia?

In an Aug. 29 interview on CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that bipartisan legislation pushing for a release of Epstein data was “not even necessary.” The Republican leader would not commit to allowing a vote on the bill.

Republicans have a long history of marching in lockstep with pedophiles and despite the outcry from Epstein’s victims, there’s no sign that the party plans to change its ways anytime soon.