With just days left before President Donald Trump’s federalization of Washington’s police force was set to expire, Mayor Muriel Bowser effectively removed the clock.

On Tuesday, Bowser signed an order directing city officials to work with federal law enforcement “to the maximum extent allowable by law within the District.” The order doesn’t contain a sunset clause—essentially giving Trump’s expanded federal presence a green light to continue past the 30-day legal limit, which was supposed to expire next week.

Armed National Guard members walk through Washington.

The move marks a dramatic departure from Bowser’s early pushback against Trump’s occupation of the city. By creating a permanent structure for coordination—including a new emergency operations center—she’s signaling that she’s willing to work with Trump’s task force rather than try to push it out.

Trump wasted no time applauding the decision, calling Bowser “very helpful” during a press conference and praising the city’s falling crime rate. And a senior White House official told The Washington Post that Trump was “delighted” by the order.

Bowser framed the directive as a “pathway forward” beyond Trump’s 30-day emergency declaration. And while it asks that federal agents avoid wearing masks and identify themselves to maintain public trust, its overall tone is conciliatory.

Critics say it’s capitulation. Nearly 80% of Washington residents oppose Trump’s takeover, according to a recent Schar School poll for the Post. Progressive groups, meanwhile, blasted the mayor in a letter last week, warning that “appeasement” only encourages future federal overreach.

“History is calling upon you to lead our people, not to cower in the face of an authoritarian who does not have our best interests in mind,” the letter read.

But instead of pushing back, Bowser has positioned herself as a willing collaborator in Trump’s takeover effort.

Related | ICE official says Chicago's next on Trump’s military takeover list

She shared draft language of the order with senior White House officials, signed off on extra police cooperation with ICE, and even credited Trump with driving down crime—even though violent crime had already been falling before his invasion.

According to the Post, Bowser’s aides believe that working with Trump is the best way to protect Washington’s fragile “home rule,” which allows the city limited self-governance but leaves Congress with ultimate authority.

Behind the scenes, Bowser has kept in regular contact with Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. One senior official said that she speaks with Bondi “at times daily.”

Her approach is at odds with other Democratic mayors and elected officials, who have loudly resisted Trump’s federal deployments. Over the weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told city departments not to cooperate if Trump sends in the National Guard. But Bowser is betting that building trust with the White House could secure key wins for Washington—including a deal to redevelop RFK Stadium.

Still, her stance is politically risky in a city where more than 92% of voters backed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last year. And several city council members have started to break with Bowser, accusing her of legitimizing Trump’s intervention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

“Most Washingtonians want decisions guided by our community values, not federal overreach,” council member Zachary Parker told the Post.

Even as she touts falling crime, Bowser has criticized ICE’s presence, saying that masked agents are “terrorizing communities” and calling the use of the National Guard unnecessary. Her order does not explicitly extend cooperation with ICE, but it does welcome federal agencies on other fronts.

For Bowser, the question now is how to eventually wind down Trump’s emergency powers without triggering a standoff.

“We didn’t ask for any federal officers; we’re driving crime down,” she said last week. “But while they’re here, how can we most strategically use them to accelerate the work that MPD has done? … The next point is, how do we exit from this emergency the president declared?”

Trump, for his part, appears happy to keep the partnership going.

“We don’t have a crime problem in Washington anymore,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And the mayor has been very helpful.”

Bowser’s order may reduce the risk of a showdown in Washington, but the city remains in a delicate spot—between a mayor betting that cooperation will protect local control and a president eager to show that federal muscle gets results.

Meanwhile, tensions in Chicago are already rising. Trump said Tuesday that he plans to send federal troops in despite local opposition, signaling that the standoff isn’t over—it’s just moving to the next city.