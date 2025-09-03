Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump, who lashed out on social media at Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un for attending a giant military parade in Beijing with other world leaders.

“Well, unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That was a terrible development of a lack of American leadership and a lack of American strength,” he said.

Hegseth then highlighted plans to boost U.S. military might.

“President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi and will leverage that in hoping to find ways that we can work together, otherwise we will always be prepared" he added.

Trump’s pathetic attempt to organize a grand birthday military parade this summer was an enormous flop. While China’s parade featured world leaders like Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Trump’s was missing nearly half of Congress.

So while Trump has boasted about “trade deals” lacking substance, his policies and actions have only deepened U.S. global instability. And his submissive fawning over Putin has alienated long-time allies, offering adversaries the chance to exploit these cracks.