House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer offered a limp defense of President Donald Trump’s meager release of tens of thousands of already public documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Well, the 3% that weren't public, that's 3% more than Joe Biden released when he was president,” Comer responded to committee Democrats, who pointed out that 97% of the files handed over to them by the Justice Department Justice were already accessible to the public.

“We expect to get more documents. As soon as we get those documents and review to make sure none of the victims’ names are listed who don't want their names listed, then we're going to put those online as well,” Comer continued.

Laundering the release of the long-delayed Epstein files through the House Oversight Committee was one of the many desperate efforts by the Trump administration to deflect from the scandal. The idea that the holdup is over name redaction is absolutely preposterous.

Meanwhile, Epstein survivors spoke on Capitol Hill Wednesday in support of a bipartisan effort to force a vote on the release of the files, intensifying pressure on MAGA minions like Comer.

Good.