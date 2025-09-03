Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado tore into Republicans on the House floor Wednesday—slamming the GOP for focusing more on whining about former President Joe Biden than on passing legislation that could improve Americans’ lives.

“It's unclear to me when Republicans are going to stop complaining and actually do something to address the challenges that face our country,” Neguse said. “They spend more time talking about Joe Biden than they do about reducing costs. Every sentence from that side of the aisle: Biden, a verb, an adjective, and more coal—that's essentially the sum total of every sentence.”

“I know that more of my colleagues are going to come to the floor here to engage in debate on, I don't know—how many CRAs are they putting on the floor today? Three. Four. Five?” Neguse continued, referencing the GOP’s outsized reliance on Congressional Review Act resolutions, a tool used to overturn agency rules. “All we do around here is CRAs. So I encourage them, as they're watching, to please when you come to the floor, maybe spend some time talking about your affirmative vision for the country, and not so much time talking about the prior president.”

The Trump administration, along with his GOP minions, has used CRAs to revoke California’s Clean Air Act waivers—a move many view as outside their purview, leading to a lawsuit against the administration from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

At the same time, as consumer costs rise across the economy, Trump and the GOP continue to blame Biden for every promise Trump has broken.