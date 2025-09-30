The NFL is about one thing: making money. They mint it, in fact. That’s it. Nothing else matters.

But we are living in the 2025 version of the conservative movement, one in which Republicans now tell businesses what they can and can’t do, all based on their own ideological whims.

And that’s why they’re losing their minds that Bad Bunny will be performing during this season’s halftime Super Bowl show.

Bad Bunny performs during his first show of his 30-date concert residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 11, 2025.

Bad Bunny is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and cultural force. Over the last decade he has transformed from a SoundCloud underground act into one of the most important artists on the planet, pushing Latin trap, reggaetón, and música urbana into the global mainstream.

He’s broken streaming records, won multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys, and routinely sits atop charts across the world. His 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which is entirely in Spanish, became the world’s top-performing album, while his singles have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and charted across Europe, Australia, and Canada.

In other words, his success has never depended on English—his cultural reach transcends language and borders.

This tweet by MAGA podcaster and Heritage Foundation guy lays out why MAGA is freaking out over the pick:

Roger Goodell and the @NFL just decided to make the Super Bowl political by picking Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl music act. The guy literally says he isn’t touring the US because of Trump’s ICE raids and just released a video mocking President Trump. Also, most of his songs aren’t even in English. This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message. Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues? Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda? Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.

This wasn’t a political pick, it was a financial one. There is no bigger global act at this time than Bad Bunny, and the NFL knows it.

His popularity stretches far beyond Puerto Rico and Latin America, with albums and singles topping charts in Germany, France, the UK, Australia, and plenty of other countries where Spanish isn’t the dominant language. His music is proof that art and rhythm cross borders in ways MAGA’s xenophobia never could.

For a league intent on expanding its reach, he’s the perfect choice. The NFL has been staging regular-season games abroad—from Mexico to Brazil, where (gasp!) English isn’t the primary language and yet Bad Bunny is a star—because it is working to build a global brand. Bad Bunny is a huge asset in that effort.

That’s business—the very thing conservatives used to claim they cared about. And the fact that Bad Bunny also hates ICE and Donald Trump? Well, nothing unites the world quite like that.