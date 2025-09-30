House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded Tuesday to a racist, AI-generated video posted by President Donald Trump, portraying Jeffries with a sombrero and mustache while a fake voice-over plays as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks.

“The next time you have something to say about me, don't cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I'm back in the Oval Office. Say it to my face. Say it to my face,” Jeffries said at a press conference on Capitol Hill, flanked by House Democrats.

With a government shutdown hours away, Trump and the GOP’s refusal to engage with Democrats on funding health care subsidies suggests that they view scapegoating marginalized communities as a distraction from their abysmal policies that continue to punish struggling Americans.