Trump ramps up deranged threats over looming government shutdown

“We can cut large numbers of people out" is exactly what you want to hear from a president.

Dislike! YouTube joins Big Tech cowards in caving to Trump

How do we unsubscribe from this timeline?

Hegseth demands military commit more war crimes

Wonder why no one applauded …

You won't believe this Republican's bigoted excuse for government shutdown

At least these whack jobs have colorful imaginations.

Trump sleepwalks through unhinged rant to military leaders

Somehow, it included a discussion on the “N word.” Yes, really.

Trump, RFK Jr., and Big Pharma walk into a press conference …

Uh, yeah. That’s the punchline.

Cartoon: Fighting for democracy

We’re in it together.

Just when you think Trump's US attorney picks can't get any worse

The people of Nevada deserve so, so much better. We all do.

‘Say it to my face’: Jeffries slams Trump over racist AI video

Trump’s bullying is almost as bad as his policies.

The MyPillow guy can’t stop losing

He’s either shameless or just really stupid.

Ay, Dios mio! The Super Bowl goes 'woke' with Bad Bunny.

The right-wing snowflakes are livid.

