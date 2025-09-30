President Donald Trump gave another doozy of a presser on Tuesday, rattling off a barely coherent series of lies about his administration’s accomplishments.

“Well, the Democrats want to shut it down,” Trump claimed in response to a question about his threats to the federal workforce. “So when you shut it down, you have to do layoffs. So we'd be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And the Democrats, they're going to be Democrats.”

From there, Trump launched into a familiar series of lies about immigration, the imaginary trillions in investment in the United States, and his repeated claim that Democrats want “transgender for everybody.”

“But a lot of good can come down from shutdowns,” he said. “We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn't want, and they'd be Democrat things. But they want open borders. They want men playing in women's sports. They want transgender for everybody.”