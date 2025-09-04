More than 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services employees penned a letter demanding Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s resignation.

The anonymous signees, who provided their names to Congress, say that Kennedy’s anti-vaccine agenda and removal of top scientists has continued to “endanger the nation’s health.”

“We warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy’s actions are compromising the health of this nation, and we demand Secretary Kennedy’s resignation,” they wrote.

A medical professional prepares COVID-19 vaccines.

And as many of these workers are facing an order to return to the office less than a month after a shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, their demands feel more intense than ever.

“We swore an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution and to serve the American people,” they wrote. “Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk.”

But the longer that Kennedy heads the HHS, the more his efforts to agenda takes root.

From firing the CDC director to dismantling vaccine mandates, the man who has unabashedly pushed the unsupported theory that vaccines are linked to autism has been following through with his original plans. And despite reassuring the public during his Senate confirmation hearing that he supports vaccines, Kennedy gave an anti-vaccine activist a high-level position.

Similarly, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, it’s Kennedy who cut coronavirus-related funding because it was a “waste” of taxpayer dollars.

For workers still standing at HHS, Kennedy’s work has raised the alarm—prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

“Should he decline to resign, we call upon the President and U.S. Congress to appoint a new Secretary of Health and Human Services, one whose qualifications and experience ensure that health policy is informed by independent and unbiased peer-reviewed science,” they wrote. “We expect those in leadership to act when the health of Americans is at stake.”