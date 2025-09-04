Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky revealed on Wednesday that a billionaire “on Epstein’s black book” is bankrolling ads against him, joining in President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Republicans pushing for the release of government data on Jeffrey Epstein.

In an appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” Massie said that there is an “immense pressure campaign” in progress from the Trump White House against the few breakaway Republicans who have joined Democrats in pushing for the release of Epstein information.

Massie praised Reps. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace for facing “threats from the White House” after expressing support for a discharge petition that would require government disclosure on the case.

A White House official told reporters that support for the petition would “be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration.”

“There’s been $2.5 million of ads run against me by three billionaires who are mega donors to the Republican Party,” Massie explained. “One of them’s actually—I’m not going to say on Epstein’s list—but he’s in Epstein’s black book.”

Epstein was the alleged head of a sex-trafficking network that abused hundreds of young women, some of them underage. He died in prison before his trial began. A rumored client list revealing the men who benefitted from Epstein’s actions is among the documents that many believe is in the possession of the government. The Trump administration is refusing to disclose the materials in its possession related to the case after Trump said he would do so.

The survivors of Epstein’s abuse have pushed the issue back to the forefront following a summer of Trump activity meant to bury the story. Survivors and their families have been speaking to the media, have held a listening session with Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, and held a press event on Wednesday.

Marijke Chartouni, who said Epstein sexually assaulted her, told NBC News she questioned why Trump “seems to value [criminals] more than us.”

Despite the high public interest in the victims receiving justice, Trump complained to reporters on Wednesday that the story was “irrelevant” and once again falsely claimed that the story was a “Democrat hoax that never ends.”

A July report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly told Trump that his name appeared in the Epstein files.

Democrats have led the charge for Epstein files disclosure in its entirety. The House Oversight Committee has released some Justice Department files in the Epstein case, but most are already public. Aside from a handful of Republicans like Massie, the GOP has aligned itself with Trump in defense of pedophiles.

Following the press conference by victims of Epstein, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, praised their strength.

“Survivors everywhere deserve accountability—from those who shared their truths of Epstein's abuse, to those who joined in solidarity today. I see you & I'm proud to stand with you,” she wrote. “Together, we'll keep pushing for a Congressional hearing & the release of the full Epstein files.”