Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared on Fox News Thursday, where host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked him to react to a clip of first lady Melania Trump’s videotaped "AI challenge" to children.

“Oh my gosh,” Wright exclaimed, like a parent seeing their child’s first art project. “I’m working every day on using AI to figure out how to cure cancer, or launch fusion energy, or understand dark matter.”

“God bless the first lady, he continued. “She, of course, is wiser than all of us and is realizing the real killer app of AI, maybe to lift up the education of children across our country, no matter where they come from, to expand their life opportunities and bring them new possibilities? She's inspiring everyone to come together. … I am so inspired by that, by that lady. God bless her.”

The first lady, who has spent much of her husband’s second term missing in action, is scheduled to host a “Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education” with a group of private-sector leaders on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wright, whose role has nothing to do with curing cancer, has been focused on dismantling renewable energy programs across the country, advocating instead for increased reliance on fossil fuels, which is known to contribute to cancer and other health issues.

Melania’s promotion of AI as a technological miracle capable of solving all the world’s ills is part of the Trump administration’s larger promise to make the U.S. the “AI capital of the world,” a vision heavily backed by billionaires eager to profit off of their AI startup investments.