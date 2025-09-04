Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before a Senate committee Thursday to answer for the ongoing upheaval at the Centers for Disease Control. Things got heated between Kennedy and Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire when she demanded evidence for his decision to remove the CDC’s recommendation that healthy children and pregnant women receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People who want to exercise their freedom of choice are being denied that because, you know, because you are citing data that you won't produce to the public,” Hassan said.

“You're making things up to scare people, and that's a lie,” Kennedy interjected.

“With respect, I do not think I'm the one making things up,” Hassan replied.

Hassan and Kennedy previously clashed during his confirmation hearings in January, when the senator dragged Kennedy for decades of spreading public health misinformation about vaccine safety and debunked links to autism.

Since taking office, Kennedy has rolled back multiple health policies supporting vaccination against a wide range of diseases, continuing to sow confusion around the well-established science of vaccine safety.

Health workers and medical experts agree with Hassan’s position, warning that Kennedy’s policies—and his consistent misrepresentation of medical research—pose serious risks to public health.