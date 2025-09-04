Incompetent quack and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday that data on Mifepristone—a drug used in the majority of medication abortions—was "twisted" to make it seem safer than it is, a clear sign that he is laying the groundwork to limit access.

"We're getting data in all the time, new data that we're reviewing, and we know that during the Biden administration they actually twisted the data to bury one of the safety signals," Kennedy said, referring to the timing of the results for an FDA review he ordered on the drug.

Kennedy made the comment during a Senate Finance Committee hearing, where he repeatedly lied about vaccine safety to try to defend his anti-vaccine agenda—which is putting Americans' health at risk.

Banning Mifepristone is a key goal of Project 2025, the right-wing roadmap for President Donald Trump's second term. The Trump administration has already adopted other Project 2025 goals, including slashing research funding to the National Institutes of Health, gutting Medicaid, and slashing foreign aid to curb the spread of disease.

Limiting access to Mifepristone would be another win for Project 2025—and absolutely devastating for abortion access.

Medication abortions account for more than two-thirds of abortions nationwide, with the most common regiment being the combined use of Mifepristone and Misoprostol, according to KFF.

Boxes of Mifepristone

The Biden administration made it easier to access the two-drug medication abortion in 2021 by no longer requiring patients to attend in-person appointments to acquire them.

If Kennedy uses fake data to eliminate that requirement, it would make it harder for millions of people to access medication abortion at already overburdened abortion providers, which are seeing influxes of patients from states where abortion is now illegal.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups are already celebrating Kennedy’s comment.

The American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs—whose membership list is a great resource to find doctors you should avoid—cheered Kennedy’s comment.

“[GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma] j asked HHS Secretary Kennedy a key question about dangerous abortion drug mifepristone and the FDA's responsibility to review new information about its safety,” the group wrote on X. “Sec Kennedy responded that the nearly 11% serious complication rate is a safety signal that deserves review.”

The group then went on to cite a “new report” about made-up infections associated with medication abortions.

“AAPLOG's new report on the risk of deadly infections with mifepristone is another serious safety signal. We urge the FDA to immediately reinstate crucial safety restrictions on mifepristone while they conduct a thorough review of the dangers of this drug,” it said.”

It’s only a matter of time before legal abortion access gets even worse—if not eradicated altogether.