Physicians are celebrating a win against President Donald Trump’s erasure of vital online health archives which reference the LGBTQ+ community or diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Earlier this week, Trump’s administration settled a lawsuit against Washington State Medical Association and eight other medical organizations, agreeing to restore hundreds of websites.

"This was trusted health information that vanished in a blink of an eye—resources that, among other things, physicians rely on to manage patients' health conditions and overall care," John Bramhall, president of the WSMA, said in a press release.

Stemming from a war on “woke” causes, Trump ordered the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, and other federal agencies to remove references from their websites of gender diversity, queer, and other phrases that he deemed unfit.

However, as is often the case with the administration’s haphazard practices, other important resources were accidentally deleted, such as some of the studies and resources included in a toolkit for providers on how to help women suffering from opioid use disorder. Other sites that went dark included resources for the AIDs epidemic, homelessness, and diabetes disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Not only was our ability to provide care to our patients compromised, but our trust in our federal health institutions has also been badly shaken,” Bramhall added.

In other aspects, Trump’s war on DEI and LGBTQ+ causes have not been reinstated. The president successfully shut down the LGBTQ+ suicide hotline and has, with the help of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, pushed transgender people out of the military.

As of Thursday, the Department of Justice is even looking at ways to ban transgender people from owning guns.

While Trump’s military ban has been upheld by the Supreme Court, at least some of his rash decisions early on in his second term are seeing their light of day in court.

"I am extremely proud of the health care community in Washington state and our partners in this case for pushing back on this egregious example of government overreach,” Bramhall said. “This was not a partisan issue—open data benefits everyone and ensuring its availability should be a bipartisan priority."