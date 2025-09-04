A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

More than 1,000 public health workers want to kick RFK Jr. to the curb

How many ways can America say, “You’re bad at your job”?

CDC workers forced back to the office—fresh bullet holes and all

What a great approach to deal with employees’ trauma.

Thanks, Trump: Jobs market grinds to a halt

He certainly can’t blame this economy on Joe Biden—but he’ll do it anyway.

Cartoon: A dash of poison

… will certainly not make RFK Jr.’s lack of medicine go down.

Guess what the White House is doing now to bury Epstein secrets

Trump and his lackeys will do anything to make this go away.

Trump toady tries to convince us that Melania is an AI genius

Energy Secretary Chris Wright is easily impressed, apparently.

Is Eric Adams about to drop out?

He just keeps failing up.

RFK Jr. is coming for abortion pills

It would be a devastating setback to abortion access if he succeeds.

Virginia's GOP governor candidate is a homophobic jerk

And she’s using the same, tired pronoun trope to show it.

