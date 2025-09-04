Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared on CNN Thursday to do the dirty work of defending the Trump administration’s anti-vaccine agenda—specifically, its push to relitigate the long-debunked claim linking vaccines to autism. Mullin’s appearance came just hours after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. embarrassed the administration during a Senate committee hearing.

Related | Watch RFK Jr. lose it when senator calls him out for 'making things up’

“I'm saying why wouldn't we look at it? What's changed?” Mullin said in defense of Kennedy’s bogus investigation into the causes of autism.

“But why are you looking at vaccines?” host Kasie Hunt asked.

“I'm not,” Mullin insisted. “I'm saying why wouldn't we look at it? What's changed? What we do is–”

“--We have looked at it, and that has been studied,” Hunt interjected. “The studies showed there was no connection between the MMR vaccine and autism.”

But that didn’t stop Mullin from acting like a vaccinology expert.

“Well there's different, there's different than—there's different ingredients than just one or two things inside vaccinations,” Mullin blathered. “There's several things that go into every vaccine and look at how many shots we're giving our kids,” he replied lamely.

Mullin, whose only expertise is in being an aggro dumbass, either does not understand or is willfully ignoring the myriad studies done on the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine over the past couple of decades. Those studies, covering hundreds of millions of vaccinated individuals, have consistently shown zero evidence of a link between the MMR vaccine and autism, regardless of the number of shots or whatever “different ingredients” Mullin is vaguely jabbering about.

Related | Activists are pissed about RFK Jr.’s ‘offensive’ war on autism

The Republican senator’s performance perfectly encapsulates today’s GOP strategy: sidestep or ignore evidence, undermine public health, and muddy the waters with misinformation. In this case, that sick strategy is endangering children’s health.