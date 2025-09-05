Melania Trump broke her self-imposed White House exile to continue pushing her AI fever dream on behalf of her husband’s administration.

While attending a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence meeting Thursday alongside Cabinet members like Education Secretary Linda McMahon—the one who spearheads federal school policy and referred to AI as “A1,” like the steak sauce—the first lady talked up the future of the new technology in an eerie speech.

“Cars now steer themselves through our cities, robots hold steady hands in the operating room, and drones are redefining the future of war,” Trump said. “Inventions of first-generation humanoids, factory automation, and autonomous vehicles have surged from private sector investment. Every one of these advancements is powered by AI.”

“The robots are here—our future is no longer science fiction,” she intoned robotically.

And while the first lady seems to be the chief public cheerleader for the Trump administration’s AI initiative, the former model doesn’t quite have the technological background suited for the gig.

But if you ask Energy Secretary Chris Wright, he would say otherwise. In a separate appearance Thursday, Wright told Fox News that Melania is “wiser than all of us” as the Trump team works to push AI forward.

“God bless the first lady,” he exclaimed. Wright, of course, has teamed up with EPA administrator Lee Zeldin and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to ramp up the production of coal, oil, and uranium in order to feed the bottomless energy pit that is the AI industry’s stomach.

As for Melania, her role has seemingly been to promote AI among youth and educators. As Daily Kos previously reported, she announced her “AI challenge” on Aug. 26 for grade school children and educators in an attempt to promote the creation of AI products.

“As someone who created an AI-powered audiobook and championed online safety through the TAKE IT DOWN Act, I’ve seen firsthand the promise of this powerful technology. Now I pass the torch of innovation to you,” Melania said in a social media announcement.

But looming over all the glitz and hype of the Trump administration’s AI enabling are myriad lawsuits and fears of “AI psychosis.”

OpenAI is facing litigation after its generative software reportedly led to a young adult’s suicide, but the White House’s messaging around the technology remains clear: The U.S. needs to become the AI capital of the world—no matter the social, fiscal, or environmental cost.