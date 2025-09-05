Blue-collar workers fucked around when they voted for Donald Trump in 2024. Now, they're finding out.

Voters without college degrees backed Trump over then-Vice President Kamala Harris by 14 points, according to exit polling. Yet August's jobs report showed that industries whose workers often do not possess college degrees have lost jobs, in part thanks to Trump's nonsensical trade policy.

The jobs report showed that the mining industry—which Trump has touted he is saving—lost 6,000 jobs in August.

Meanwhile, the construction industry—hit hard by tariffs and the rising price of materials—lost 7,000 jobs. And truck transportation lost 900 jobs.

However, aside from the government—which took a massive hit thanks to now-former co-President Elon Musk’s destructive Department of Government Efficiency cuts—no industry has done worse than manufacturing.

In his inaugural address, Trump promised to restore the American manufacturing sector, declaring that, “America will be a manufacturing nation once again.”

Health care is one of the only industries not losing jobs, but the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” may change that.

Yet manufacturing lost a whopping 12,000 jobs in August. Altogether, the manufacturing industry has lost 78,000 jobs in 2025, a massive contraction.

Ultimately, the only industry doing okay right now is health care, which accounts for virtually all of the job growth over the last four months. But that's about to take a hit, too, as the GOP's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" cuts billions from Medicaid that will cause millions to lose their coverage and leave rural hospitals and long-term health care facilities in trouble.

If you thought the Trump administration cared, however, well, you'd be wrong. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer went on Fox Business to deny that Trump's tariffs are wreaking havoc on the economy.

"Tariffs are working," she said, even though the data shows they clearly are not.

"Unemployment is still holding steady," she added, even though unemployment is now the highest it's been since 2021 and federal jobs data shows that there are now more job seekers than job openings. "Statistically, it's nonexistent."

I am sure the thousands of people out of work would beg to differ.

Ultimately, the fact that these people who voted for Trump are now hurting because of him is just the latest instance in the FAFO chronicles. They join Latinos, farmers, red states, and anyone who voted for Trump with the hopes he'd bring prices down.

Yet sadly, people who didn’t back the criminal in chief are also going to pay for his voters’ actions, too.

“I know the focus today is on ‘the numbers.’ But lemme share a feeling: I'm worried,” University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers wrote in a post on X about Friday’s jobs report. “The economy was in a good place in late 2024. That's no longer true. And the trajectory is, at a minimum, concerning. That's millions of people’s lives, and millions of stories of pain.”