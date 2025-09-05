National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett appeared on Fox News Friday to try to spin the disappointing jobs report, which was bleak enough that President Donald Trump tried to shift attention by posting a screed on Truth Social about his former buddy, Jeffrey Epstein.

“One of the things we know is that they've been really, at [the Bureau of Labor Statistics], struggling with bad response rates. Goldman Sachs put out a study yesterday that said that they've been messing up the August seasonals so much that, over the last 10 to 15 years, they've tended to have to revise up the number by around almost 70,000 jobs,” Hassett said.

“So it's their fault?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked.

“Well I'm saying that this number, we expect this number will be revised up,” Hassett replied. “That’s been the pattern over and over.”

So far, the “pattern over and over” in the Trump administration has mostly involved downward revisions of job gains—resulting in Trump firing the head of BLS and declaring that nobody should believe numbers he doesn’t approve of.

Meanwhile, Simon Dangoor, head of fixed income macro strategies at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Kiplinger that the jobs report “underlines the growing downside risks to the labor market. Hiring is running close to stall speed, and the breadth of jobs gains remains poor.”

Regardless, Hassett’s frozen smile in the face of all evidence has earned him Trump’s consideration to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when his term comes to an end in May.

Correction: A previous version of this story misnamed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.