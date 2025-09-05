You really have to appreciate Stephen Miller’s comprehensive attention to detail when it comes to being the biggest ghoul in President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House deputy chief of staff is like a funhouse mirror demon version of Forrest Gump, showing up every time something horrible is happening. So it’s no surprise that Miller is the one who is really helming Trump’s ongoing takeover of Washington, D.C.

Honestly, it’s a wonder he has the time. He’s got to be so busy, what with pimping Immigration and Customs Enforcement jobs on social media, whipping the whole of government into a frenzy to hit 3,000 deportations a day, and shadow-puppeting lawsuits to make sure colleges only admit white people.

Perhaps Miller is mainlining coffee so he can function on a few hours’ sleep and spring out of bed early in the morning to salivate over the daily arrest numbers coming out of D.C. Helpfully for Miller, the numbers are conveniently broken down to highlight how many of those arrested are undocumented immigrants. That really helps ensure that he can hit the ground running every day, fully primed with xenophobia.

The Washington Post story detailing Miller’s role in the D.C. takeover buries this information in about the eleventieth paragraph, but did you know that Miller, in his side gig as homeland security adviser, also commands roughly 40 law enforcement officers? And he also has a deputy of his own for homeland security matters? WaPo describes this individual as “a veteran law enforcement officer whose name the White House has declined to publicize,” because it is good and cool that we have secret law enforcement in this country now.

It’s no surprise that Miller is helming the administration’s occupation of the nation’s capital. This is a dude who deeply, sincerely hates people who actually live in cities. Instead, Miller has constructed a world inside his cadaverous skull where there is a secret majority of imaginary urban dwellers forever praising him for keeping their city safe. How else to explain Miller’s confusing lament that the only people who oppose Trump’s D.C. takeover are “stupid white hippies”? Does Miller really look around Washington these days and see a happy populace, grateful for the presence of military troops everywhere, thrilled to be violently arrested for non-issues like having an open container of alcohol?

One thing is for sure: It’s finally safe enough for Miller and his family, who are making sure to see and be seen out at landmarks like the Reflecting Pool. His wife, Katie, is there to document it all, posting family pictures on X with the obligatory praise of Trump: “Thank you President Trump for Making DC Safe Again!”

x Beautiful day to take in our Monuments.



Thank you President Trump for Making DC Safe Again! pic.twitter.com/hXogQ9rHiD — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) September 1, 2025

Aww, look at that. Miller almost looks like a simulacrum of a human in that picture!

Perhaps Katie Miller can do a very special podcast episode about how safe her family feels now that the administration has turned the capital into an occupied military zone. Maybe she can invite tough guy crybaby Markwayne Mullin on, so the Oklahoma senator can reveal whether he finally feels safe enough to wear his seat belt in D.C. or if he’s still trembling in fear over imagined carjackings?

These people are all such snowflakes.