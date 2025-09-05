In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota, the Trump administration is looking into whether to ban transgender people from purchasing guns, CNN reported.

According to CNN's report, the Department of Justice is looking into whether it can declare that trans people are mentally ill in order to ban them from possessing firearms. Even the National Rifle Association is against the idea.

"The NRA supports the Second Amendment rights of all law abiding Americans to purchase, possess and use firearms," the NRA wrote in a post on X. "NRA does not, and will not, support any policy proposals that implement sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process."

Republicans and right-wing influencers have blamed the Aug. 27 shooting in Minnesota—which was carried out by a trans woman—on gender ideology, rather than the ease with which almost anyone can purchase the kind of semiautomatic weapons used in many of the mass shootings in the United States.

Of course, there is not an epidemic of trans people carrying out mass shootings. The vast majority of mass shootings are carried out by cisgender men, with the Rockefeller Institute of Government finding that more than 95% of mass shooters are male.

But that didn't stop Republicans from focusing on gender identity rather than the insane gun policies in the U.S. Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at Trump’s Department of Justice, told a right-wing podcaster that hormone replacement therapy was to blame for the shooting—even though it’s unclear whether the alleged shooter was even taking hormones.

“One of the factors that is not getting discussed is that pumping a child full of drugs that purport to change their gender identity has numerous side effects, it has permanent side effects,” Dhillon told right-wing commentator Eric Bolling.

And House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) went as far as blaming Minnesota's transgender refugee law for the shooting.

“We got to respect everyone,” Emmer told the New York Post. “We got to have compassion for everyone. But we got to understand that we’ve got some serious mental health issues that are being exacerbated by these types of messages by people like [Gov. Tim Walz] and everybody who supported that law.”

If Trump does try to ban trans individuals from owning guns, it would be far from the first time he attacked the marginalized community. Trump has banned trans people from serving in the military, and cruelly forced out currently serving transgender service members without the retirement benefits they earned. And Trump also threatened to strip colleges and universities of federal funding if they allowed trans women to participate in women's sports.