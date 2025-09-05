A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

New jobs numbers are so bad, Trump would rather discuss Epstein

Let him squirm.

Melania Trump is now pimping AI like it's her job

“The robots are here—our future is no longer science fiction,” said the robotic first lady.

Donald Trump, demolition man

Of course he found a yes-man to green-light tearing up the White House.

Cartoon: Small victory

You can’t mask the Trump administration’s heinousness.

Trump economic adviser’s spin on jobs report will give you whiplash

Damn the statistics—it’s all about the vibes, man.

Rick Scott stands against socialism. Maybe he should let Trump know.

The call is coming from inside the White House, Rick.

They voted for Trump—now they're reaping his crappy jobs market

It’s the FAFO if it all.

The Pentagon gets a rebrand no one asked for

Like lipstick on a pig.

Click here to see more cartoons.