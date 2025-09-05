Energy Secretary Chris Wright took a break from attacking wind energy to discuss President Donald Trump’s energy policy in an interview with the Council on Foreign Affairs.

Leaning into the Trump administration’s fairytale narrative, Wright pushed the blatant lie that climate change isn’t a big issue and the result of humanity’s negative impact on the planet.

“One of the negative implications you hear all the time in the news is that tornadoes are getting worse, and hurricanes are worse, and floods and droughts, storms, they're more frequent and larger magnitude,” Wright said. “This is just simply untrue. Like in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the collections of data are there. That's not actually happening."

Extreme weather events have increased and the intensity of hurricanes—and the damage wrought by them—have also worsened due to changing water temperatures.

Wright’s strawman argument that climate scientists are saying there are more hurricanes—they aren’t—belies the clear evidence of rising storm intensity linked to warming ocean temperatures.

"The world is a little warmer. It's a little wetter. It's a little greener. Extreme weather damage as a percent of the economy globally and in the U.S. is on multidecadal declines,” Wright added. “Not that extreme weather is reducing. It basically goes on long-term cycles, but it's not increasing. It's not decreasing. But in a more energy intensive, resolute, resolute society, the economic damage from climate change is on a continual downward trend."

If nothing else, Wright’s remark reveals why the billionaire class promotes the climate change hoax narrative: It hasn’t hurt their bottom line.