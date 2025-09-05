As more people abandon Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s side, it seems like the only people left in his camp to defend him is the White House itself.

Following a contemptuous Senate hearing Thursday—in which both parties came after Kennedy for his attack on vaccines—President Donald Trump backed him up.

“It’s not your standard talk. I would say that, and that has to do with medical and vaccines,” Trump said to reporters Thursday. “But if you look at what’s going on in the world with health, and look at this country also with regard to health—I like the fact that he’s different.”

Also coming to his side was Vice President JD Vance. Taking to X, the self-proclaimed hillbilly called out senators for trying to “gotcha” Kennedy during the hearing. “You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma,” he added. “You're full of shit and everyone knows it.”

And while Vance’s soapbox elegy might fit the bill for MAGA’s ongoing claim that left-leaning politicians are sterilizing transgender minors by allowing young adults and their families to make private health care decisions, he may have not realized that his call was coming from inside the house too.

Republicans took their turn at criticizing Kennedy’s dismantling of trust in vaccines as well.

“You said you’re going to empower the scientists at HHS to do their job—I’d just like to see evidence where you’ve done that,” Sen. Thom Tillis said. The North Carolina Republican, who is notably up for retirement and no longer in need of Trump’s backing, also grilled Kennedy on not sticking to his previous promise to not “impose” his own “beliefs” on the professionals at HHS.

Calling it “contradictory,” Tillis interrogated Kennedy on his choice to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez and a number of other experts.

Since the well-known anti-vaxxer was appointed to head the HHS, Kennedy has done a number to dismantle availability and positive public messaging around the treatments. From firing vaccine experts and absolving panels to removing recommendations for pregnant women and children, unraveling within the HHS office has been well underway.

And as all of these changes take place, more than 1,000 employees under the leadership of Kennedy have already called for his resignation.

“We swore an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution and to serve the American people,” they wrote in a public letter, hiding their identities except to members of Congress. “Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk.”

But as the number of people opposing Kennedy’s actions grows larger, it appears that those who placed him in power would rather stand tall than face the mess he has made.