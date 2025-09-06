The right-wing world is in disarray, as defending President Donald Trump’s unpopular policies—which continue to disappoint Americans—is getting harder and harder, and Democrats are applying more and more pressure.

And it’s all on video!

Democrat mocks GOP's Biden fixation with hilarious takedown

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado tore into Republicans on the House floor on Wednesday for focusing more on whining about President Joe Biden than on passing legislation that could improve Americans’ lives.

Alex Jones loses his sh-t after infamous lackey breaks up with him

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lashed out against former Infowars host Owen Shroyer this week, describing him as a “backstabber” and a “snake.” Shroyer, who recently left Jones’ Infowars network, alleges that he felt pressure to soft-pedal criticism of Trump.

Not even Fox News can spin Trump’s biggest grift yet

The hosts of Fox Business had a hard time squaring the propaganda circle this week, discussing a Wall Street Journal report about the Trump family’s new World Liberty Financial crypto scheme—which is now their most valuable asset, outpacing all of their property interests.

Guess what the White House is doing now to bury Epstein secrets

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told reporters that a billionaire “in Epstein’s black book” is bankrolling ads against him, joining Trump’s pressure campaign against Republicans pushing for the release of the Epstein files.

Pritzker has fiery response to Trump’s planned Chicago invasion

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker held a press conference on Tuesday to respond to Trump’s seemingly imminent invasion of Chicago.

Former NFL star kicks off campaign to sack MAGA

Being carried out of a city council meeting by police officers isn’t your typical political campaign launch, but for former NFL star Chris Kluwe, it was the play that officially kicked off his career in politics. Kluwe spoke to Daily Kos exclusively about his run for office and what he hopes to do for the people in California’s 72nd district.

Watch RFK Jr. lose it when senator calls him out for 'making things up’

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before a Senate committee Thursday to answer for the ongoing upheaval at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire demanded evidence for his decision to remove the CDC’s recommendation that healthy children and pregnant women receive the COVID-19 vaccine, things got heated.

Another week, another ceaseless attack on U.S. democracy from Republicans. But they’re starting to feel the pressure, and it's only going to intensify.

