Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

GOP Senators are now seeing what anyone with half a brain has known for months: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a dangerous quack who puts Americans' health at risk.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Multiple Republican lawmakers dressed Kennedy down on Thursday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing, expressing concerns with his anti-vaccine policies and his personnel decisions.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, an orthopedic surgeon by trade who cast the deciding vote to confirm Kennedy, took a page out of the playbook of Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, saying that he was "concerned" about Kennedy’s stance on vaccines.

“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines,” Barrasso said. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned. The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership in the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently confirmed director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fired. Americans don't know who to rely on."

Of course, just six months ago Barrasso was gung-ho for Kennedy, declaring that the Senate should confirm him because he’d “make America healthy again.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who was also a doctor before being elected to the Senate, said that Kennedy is making it harder for people to get vaccines, breaking a promise that Cassidy said he made before his confirmation vote.

“We’re denying people vaccine,” Cassidy said at the hearing.

In order to justify his obviously wrong-headed decision to confirm him, Cassidy said in February that he was confident that Kennedy would ensure access to vaccines.

“Now, Mr. Kennedy and the administration reached out seeking to reassure me regarding their commitment to protecting the public health benefit of vaccination. To this end, Mr. Kennedy and the administration committed that he and I would have an unprecedentedly close collaborative working relationship if he is confirmed. We will meet or speak multiple times a month. This collaboration will allow us to work well together and therefore to be more effective,” Cassidy said during a speech on the Senate floor, which has now aged like milk in the sun.

Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina also lambasted Kennedy for firing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez just a month after the Senate voted to confirm her.

"I don't see how you go over four weeks from 'a public health expert with unimpeachable scientific credentials, a longtime champion of MAHA values, caring and compassionate, and brilliant microbiologist ' and four weeks later fire her," he said.

Monarez said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that she was fired because she wouldn't approve the recommendations from a vaccine advisory panel that Kennedy stacked with anti-vax quacks. At the hearing, Kennedy disputed that, ridiculously claiming that Monarez was fired because she told him that she was not a trustworthy person.

Before voting to confirm Kennedy, Tillis said that he hoped he would “go wild” when he took the reins of HHS. Looks like Tillis got what he wished for.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune also expressed frustration with Kennedy’s decision to fire Monarez.

“Honestly he’s got to take responsibility," he said. "We confirm these people, we go through a lot of work to get them confirmed.”

Of course, it was always clear that Kennedy—a brain worm-addled, well-known anti-vaxxer—was going to be a disaster for public health.

"GOP senator votes to confirm anti-vaxxer, is shocked by anti-vax policy," Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts wrote on X, mocking Barrasso's shock that Kennedy would implement anti-vax policies.

Ultimately, Republicans had the chance to vote against Kennedy’s confirmation but failed. And while it's new for these lawmakers to speak up and criticize Kennedy, their words will mean nothing without action to remove him from his position.