In a world already bogged down with memoirs from people who probably didn’t need to write them, Eric Trump is now throwing his hat in the ring, too.

The son of President Donald Trump announced this week that “Under Siege”—which will be released in October—will reveal the juicy details of a purported calculated attack from the media, courts, and Democrats against the Trump family.

“From raids on his childhood home, Mar-a-Lago, to near assassination attempts, from Russiagate to cold and corrupt court rooms, the fake news media, censorship, and character smears—this wasn’t just an attack on a president, or even his family,” the memoir press release said. “America itself was under siege.”

President Donald Trump signs copies of his book, “Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again.”

On one hand, it might be a book worth renting from the local library—assuming it has the federal funding to carry it—just to see how one of the president’s children tries to justify an impeachment and a mugshot.

But if it’s anything like his father’s works, it might not even be worth reading for free.

After Donald published his book “Save America” in September 2024, the Washington Post unabashedly called the pages a collection of “occasional unhinged ramblings.”

“There probably aren’t more than a few hundred words total in this shiny work of propaganda, but if ‘Save America’ could be said to have a plot, it’s the epic struggle between Trump’s desire to exalt himself and his instinct to denigrate his enemies,” wrote book critic Ron Charles.

And for those who recall, Donald’s 1987 book, “Art of the Deal,” was written with journalist Tony Schwartz, who regretted his contributions later on.

"I knew this was a bad guy when I did the book," Schwartz admitted on CBS’ “Takeout” podcast in 2019. He said that he ultimately did it for the cash, which he called “blood money.”

It’s unclear if Eric has employed the help of a ghost writer to pen his diatribe or if the world will be lucky enough to get a taste of his writing chops. But it’s certainly not unlike the Trump family to delve into areas they’re not quite well versed in.

Even Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, has dabbled in her own patriotic athleisure brand as she pursues a career in singing Christian ballads and cover songs.

But if we’ve learned anything about the Trump family from their many, many memoirs, it’s from Ivanka Trump’s “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.”

“Did I have an edge getting started in business? No question,” she wrote. “But get over it.”