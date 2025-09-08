With all of his millions, you would think Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent could afford anger management therapy.

Bessent has reportedly gotten himself into another chest-puffing, macho-manly match while on the job, according to multiple outlets. Last Wednesday, the 63-year-old millionaire was reportedly overheard yelling “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face” at Bill Pulte, the 37-year-old director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

In the throes of an event hosted by MAGA’s newest, rich-people-only club the Executive Branch, Bessent allegedly got a little hotheaded over what appeared to be a he-said, he-said moment.

“Why the fuck are you talking to the president about me? Fuck you,” Bessent reportedly told Pulte after supposedly getting wind that Pulte had bad-mouthed him to President Donald Trump.

According to eyewitnesses at the club, Bessent then yelled, “I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face.”

Omeed Malik, club co-owner and Donald Trump Jr.’s right-hand man in his GrabAGun business venture, attempted to step in to cool things off.

“It’s either me or him,” Bessent reportedly replied. “You tell me who’s getting the fuck out of here,” the treasury secretary added before suggesting that he and Pulte could “go outside.”

“To do what?” Pulte reportedly asked. “To talk?”

Bessent reportedly said, “No. I’m going to fucking beat your ass.”

While the two were reportedly separated and sat at opposite ends of a table that the ultrawealthy were all gathered at after hours, this isn't Bessent’s only alleged outburst at other members of the Trump administration. This past April, he had to address reports of him screaming at former DOGEster Elon Musk.

Of course, with a White House staff full of allegedly adulterous, shirtless men doing push-up contests, this sort of behavior is far from unpredictable.

Boys will be boys.