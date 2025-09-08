National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez appeared on Fox News Monday following the Supreme Court’s decision to lift a lower court's ruling on immigration raids, effectively giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons the green light to racially profile.

“They're enforcing immigration law as it is on the books. You know, these are targeted enforcement actions,” Perez claimed. “You know, we use a number of factors to determine where we're gonna go and who we're gonna go after. And many of these people—they run as soon as our agents and officers get there. So that, as well, is an articulable fact that can be used for reasonable suspicion.”

After unleashing ICE raids on schools, health care facilities, courthouses, and places of worship, the agency’s position now appears to be that fear of ICE is itself a justification for ICE to strike. Got it!

In Los Angeles, Trump’s immigration bullies raided homes, detaining and illegally deporting people, some of whom were sent to foreign prisons. These masked operations have often resembled kidnappings, leaving immigrant families too petrified to even send their children to school.

Perez and the rest of President Donald Trump’s gestapo forces seem to revel in the fear and suffering they inflict on immigrant communities.