A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

War-loving president claims his 'war' on American cities is not war

And up means down, and hot means cold.

How blue states can save themselves from America’s slide into idiocracy

There is strength in numbers.

Trump can’t stop obsessing over trans athletes

Like the bigoted creep he is.

Cartoon: Illegal firefighters

Our country’s integrity is going up in smoke,

CBS might as well be Trump TV now

Just when you thought they couldn’t bend the knee any further.

Let's catch up with the worst of the religious court cases

Right-wing groups are really trying to seize the moment.

A showdown is brewing in the Texas Senate race

Some excitement is in store on both sides of the political spectrum.

As Trump claims to clean up crime, his past pardons haunt him

All those rioters he pardoned won’t stop allegedly committing more crimes.

Supreme Court finds new way to bend over backward for Trump

Chief justice? More like chief suck-up.

