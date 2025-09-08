House Speaker Mike Johnson did an about-face on Monday, expressing his uncertainty about the “terminology” he used last week when he claimed that sex scandal-plagued President Donald Trump was "an FBI informant” working to take down Jeffrey Epstein.

"What I was referring to, in that long conversation, was what the victims’ attorney said,” Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Johnson then insisted that Epstein and Trump’s falling out stemmed from Epstein’s alleged abuse and sex trafficking of minors, at which point Trump supposedly played a role in the FBI’s takedown of Epstein.

“The president was helpful in that. I don't know if I used the right terminology, but that's common knowledge, and everybody knows that. So this is much ado about nothing,” he added.

A cartoon by Nick Anderson.

It has been widely reported that Trump and Epstein’s falling out had more to do with hurt feelings regarding real estate. And more recently, Trump claimed that the dissolution of their friendship was due to Epstein poaching former Mar-a-Lago spa employee Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April.

Johnson has grown increasingly uncomfortable when questioned about the Trump administration’s refusal to release the long-promised Epstein files.

Last week, he slithered around questions about holding a vote on the release of the documents after a group of Epstein survivors held a press conference on Capitol Hill demanding action.

While Johnson is telling people that Trump is some kind of billionaire Batman fighting sex crimes, Trump is calling the entire investigation a “hoax,” blaming everyone from Hillary Clinton to Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Some informant.