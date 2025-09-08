As it turns out, all of President Donald Trump’s Truth Social temper tantrums about his lewd birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein might have been done in vain.

On Monday, after receiving the Epstein estate files, the House Oversight Committee posted what it claims to be the actual birthday card that Trump sent to Epstein.

“We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist,” the committee wrote on X.“Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

The card, which features a silhouette of a woman’s torso drawn over an alleged conversation between the two longtime friends, first surfaced in July when the Wall Street Journal got wind of an album of vulgar letters that Epstein received for his 50th birthday.

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” the card denoted above another line in which Epstein agreed with Trump.

Just above Trump’s signature, which oddly resembles pubic hair, Trump reportedly wrote, “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

When news first broke, Trump worked overtime to denounce and delegitimize what the Journal claimed were his own words.

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he told the publication. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

Soon after, Trump—who has previously sold his sketches for tens of thousands of dollars—filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch. While it’s unclear how the lawsuit will hold up following this latest development, Trump’s messaging around the Epstein scandal has been transitory at best since his name became attached to it.

From insisting that he would be a driving force in releasing the files to saying that the files themselves are a “hoax” created by the left, Trump’s stance has been anything but consistent.

“From what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given. But it's really a Democrat hoax because they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been president,” he said last week.

Trump’s denial has even pushed some of his GOP supporters, like Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia, to break with the president.

“We campaigned on transparency issues like ‘release the Epstein files,’” Greene said to reporters last week. “And all of a sudden there’s this hard stance coming from the Republican leadership and many of the members and the administration, and I’m shocked by it. I think it’s a major misstep. It is an uncalculated error that is going to have ramifications directly in the midterms.”

In step with Epstein survivors, even the most loyal MAGA politicians have found themselves opposing the president because of his refusal to be transparent.

“The truth needs to come out,” Greene said. “And the government holds the truth.”