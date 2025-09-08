President Donald Trump was asked by reporters on Monday about the rising cost of beef and other items in the wake of his abysmal tariffs and dismal jobs reports.

“Once it kicks in—once our policies kick in—the price of beef will be going down. Just like the price of eggs went down. And the price of a lot of other grocery items went down, beef will go down. It'll all go down,” he said, before also predicting that gas would soon be $2 a gallon.

In the real world, the cost of groceries and other consumer goods continues to rise—and Trump’s ill-advised TACO tariff strategy is only expected to send those prices higher. While egg prices have dropped somewhat, that’s largely due to a slowdown in bird flu outbreaks and decreased consumer demand. And still, they remain historically high.

At the same time, the people who bought into Trump’s brand of authoritarian populism are facing job losses, begging for bailouts, and bracing for even worse economic pain.

Trump’s ability to delude his base remains an incredible feat, but it also raises a real question: Is he losing his grip on reality, or did he ever have a hold on anything to begin with?