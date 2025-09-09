President Donald Trump's defenders came up with an embarrassing and implausible lie to distance their Dear Leader from the vile birthday note he wrote to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, ridiculously claiming the signature on the document is not Trump's—when it very obviously is.

After the Wall Street Journal on Monday published an image of the birthday message—in which Trump drew an image of a naked woman on top of an ode to the "wonderful secret" he shared with his depraved friend—Republicans quickly came up with a reason why the note couldn't be real. That's when they landed on the fake signature lie.

This image posted on Sept. 8, on the X account of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows a sexually suggestive birthday note to Epstein alluding to a “wonderful secret” and purportedly signed by Trump.

"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," pathologically lying White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X. "President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

“Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!” White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich wrote in a post on X, referencing the insane $10 billion defamation lawsuit Trump filed against the Wall Street Journal for publishing the initial article about the birthday note.

Republican lawmakers and Trump's right-wing media machine quickly got the message that this was the lie they were going with to defend their messiah, and began to disseminate it to the masses.

"I just don't buy any of it right now," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told CNN, saying he believes Trump's signature was forged.

“For the record: This is what President Trump’s signature actually looks like,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) wrote in a post on X, sharing an image of a photograph Trump signed that looks similar to the signature on the Epstein note.

Right-wing media shills also got in on the lie.

“Does the below from the WSJ look like this actual signature from the President? I don’t think so at all. Fake,” Trump sycophant Charlie Kirk wrote in a post on X.

“The Wall Street Journal just released the ‘letter’ they claim President Trump sent to Epstein. … Is this really the best they could do? Trump has the most famous signature in the world. Time to sue them into the oblivion,” serial plagiarist and Russian-paid propagandist Benny Johnson wrote in a post on X.

The lie is absurd. The signature is very obviously Trump's, as evidenced by images of his signatures through the years.

"If you don’t believe this is Donald Trump’s signature as Republicans are claiming, I have a bridge to sell you," Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) wrote in a post on X.

But more than that, the birthday note is from 2003. Republicans are seriously claiming that someone 25 years ago had the foresight to forge Trump's signature so that it would come back to haunt his presidency? Come on.

The birthday note isn't the only revolting message in the Epstein birthday book related to Trump. There's also an image of Epstein holding a giant check for $22,500 which was for the sale of a "fully depreciated" woman from Epstein to Trump.

We all know Trump is in the Epstein files he's refusing to release. These birthday book images are a clear reason why.