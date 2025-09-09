Things got spicy between President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski Tuesday when she pressed Homan on his immigration enforcement tactics.

“So rather than going back and forth saying, ‘Well, ICE’s got a car parked near a church,’ that is ridiculous. You're out there looking for people like this—” Homan said, referring to reports that ICE agents were stationed outside of a church near Boston College’s campus during a Spanish-language service over the weekend.

“Well, I would argue that, actually, that ICE vehicle parked outside a Spanish Mass is a frightening sight, given what has happened in this country,” Brzezinski responded.

Brzezinski then added that she would welcome far more transparency from the Trump administration.

“I've done this show several times. Every time on this show, I speak with integrity, I speak with honesty, and I speak with facts,” Homan replied. ”The bottom line is, because of this false narrative, and you use the term ‘disappearing people’—”

“Well, that's what’s happened,” Brzezinski responded. “That happened to the group that was sent to El Salvador.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court—stacked with conservative justices—did away with decades of settled law, lifting a lower court’s ruling that prevented Homan’s agents from racially profiling. And National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez followed that up by saying that being afraid of ICE was grounds for detainment.

Homan’s thin-skinned bluster and persecution complex are emblematic of the broader dictatorial tone of the Trump administration.