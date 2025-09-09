It’s a great time to be extremely rich, thanks to the Trump administration making sure that the Internal Revenue Service can’t touch the sleazy tax shelters that wealthy companies and individuals use to avoid paying their fair share.

Very quietly, the Treasury Department is rolling back several Biden administration rules that made it easier for the agency to detect, audit, and prosecute companies and people using shady tax shelters. Now companies using these aggressive strategies to avoid taxes are not even required to report them to the agency, so good luck to IRS auditors tasked with finding those transactions. Also gone? A rule that imposed penalties on rich people using an insurance tax scheme that multiple courts have invalidated.

So, instead of recapturing $100 billion over 10 years by closing these loopholes, enormous companies can continue to take advantage of a partnership tax rule to keep those tax avoidance deductions flowing freely. Basically, big companies purchase lots of big equipment and then can take depreciation deductions for years to shield their profits. But those deductions eventually run out. And yet big companies can keep the deduction party going by engaging in “basis shifting,” which exploits partnership tax rules by transferring property between partner owners in a way that decreases tax gains or increases tax losses.

To audit this sort of thing requires a sophisticated understanding of partnership tax law and other esoteric tax shelters and loopholes enjoyed by the wealthy. The IRS has long been hollowed out, though, when it comes to complex audits, having nearly entirely given up auditing private equity firms because the agency didn’t have enough people with expertise to do so. And since Trump took office, that’s gotten worse. The team of IRS lawyers who focused on partnerships left en masse earlier this year. Rich tax cheats can expect smooth sailing now.

Assorted tax forms from 2018.

But if you’re just a regular person who would like some minor help from the IRS about how to file your taxes? Too bad, sucker. The IRS is shuttering taxpayer assistance centers in nine cities, another move that is the opposite of former President Joe Biden’s efforts. Under Biden, the IRS had used funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to open or reopen 54 of those centers.

Well, you could always call the IRS on the phone for help instead, right? Good luck with that. For the IRS to maintain its existing level of phone service, it would need to hire 11,000 call center representatives for the 2026 tax season. Without that, IRS agents would only be able to answer roughly 16% of calls.

Though the IRS is no longer pursuing layoffs, it nonetheless shed 25,000 employees since Trump took office. Now the agency is short-staffed in critical areas and has to try to quickly spin up hiring, reassign employees, and beg those people who voluntarily departed to please come back to work.

But hey, at least those employees who remain are keeping busy sharing tax data illegally with the Department of Homeland Security to help with Trump’s immigration crackdown. That’s such an egregious violation of the privacy of taxpayers that acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause quit the agency rather than participate. The administration has disclosed in court filings that the data-sharing agreement is already in place and being used to identify people for deportation, but that’s somehow totally legal just because the administration says so.

It’s no secret that Trump sees the presidency as a way to reward his wealthy supporters and to punish everyone else. Forcing the IRS to turn a blind eye to rich tax dodgers while simultaneously turning it into part of Trump’s deportation machine is pretty much the perfect way to do both of those things.