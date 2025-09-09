Democratic Rep. Dave Min of California appeared on CNN Tuesday to discuss the ongoing investigation into the federal government’s documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. Min, a member of the House Oversight Committee, had just received Trump’s perverse birthday card to the convicted sex offender—the one Trump denied existed.

“Again, I do want to say we have no reason to think that he was in any way involved with that check itself. Also, no reason to think he's connected to any wrongdoing involving Jeffrey Epstein,” CNN’s John Berman claimed. The check Berman is referring to was another disgusting page of Epstein’s birthday book.

“We have lots of reasons to think he was involved in wrongdoing,” Min countered. “I mean, at this point, there's a lot of smoke, there may be some fire, but I would just push back and say I think there's a lot of reason to think Donald Trump was involved.”

“Involved with what? I'm sorry. What exactly? What do you have that he was involved with wrongdoing in regards to Jeffrey Epstein?” Berman replied.

“There are a lot of connections where Donald Trump was named, right?” Min responded. “We had a 14-year-old claiming that she was raped by him, then withdrew that claim after she was apparently threatened. His name appears a lot.”

Berman’s attempt to erase the more than a dozen sexual assault allegations against Trump is grotesque. To claim there is “no reason” to believe Trump has any involvement with Epstein disregards all available evidence.

Among that evidence is a 13-year-old girl who accused Trump of sexual assault at a 1994 party at Epstein’s New York City residence. While allegations should be reported as such, pretending that the absence of charges against a wealthy real estate mogul somehow means Trump has done nothing wrong is absurd.