President Donald Trump’s handpicked pardon attorney has a peculiar new friend.

On Tuesday, Ed Martin—who got the cushy gig with the Department of Justice after his initial nomination as U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. flamed out—posted a selfie alongside British actor Russell Brand, who is also an accused rapist.

“Good morning, America. How are ya’?” Martin captioned the photo.

Brand, who sports a thousand-mile stare in the odd snap, is facing some hefty allegations in the U.K., yet somehow managed to secure a visa in the midst of all of it.

The “Get Him to the Greek” actor has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault in London, with his next court date scheduled for June 2026.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens as UFC fighter Conor McGregor speaks with reporters in the briefing room of the White House on March 17.

And while online users called Martin out for the strange camaraderie, the known 2020 election denier is no exception when it comes to Trump lackeys palling around with accused rapists. Despite Trump having his own laundry list of “me too” accusations—including being found liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll—the president and his cronies seem to hold plenty of hugely problematic men in esteemed company.

That includes Andrew and Tristan Tate, the stomach-churning siblings who are facing rape and human trafficking charges in the U.K. as well as a separate investigation for trafficking and money laundering in Romania.

The self-proclaimed misogynists headed straight to the U.S. after Romanian officials lifted a 2-year travel ban, and rumors flew that Special Presidential Envoy Ric Grenell’s personal visit to Romania set that in motion.

And while Trump denied knowledge of the two manosphere influencers, Andrew himself said that the president was going to help him get his freedom.

The execrable Conor McGregor has also been welcomed into Trumpworld with open arms. The sometimes-retired MMA fighter appeared in the White House’s press briefing room on St. Patrick’s Day in March, where he spewed a racist tirade.

McGregor, who is rumored to be fighting at the president’s very own UFC cage match scheduled to take place on the White House lawn in 2026, lost an appeal for his rape case in July. He was found liable for assault in Ireland after, per the victim, he “brutally raped and battered” her at a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Then again, rape accusations aren’t exclusive to MAGA friends and acquaintances. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has a rap sheet as well.

The former Fox News host was accused of drugging and assaulting an unconscious woman in a hotel room in 2017 following a Republican women’s conference. Despite paying the woman to remain silent about the incident, the Republican-controlled Senate still voted to confirm Hegseth as secretary of defense.

So as Martin poses alongside Brand and X users wonder why he isn’t arresting the comedian-turned-conspiracy-theorist for sexual assault, it’s clear that Brand is just one of the guys.