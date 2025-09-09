During Tuesday's White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt struggled to explain what exactly is the Democratic "hoax" surrounding the Epstein files—a claim that she and President Donald Trump have both made.

"I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels on television is a hoax that is being perpetuated by opportunistic Democrats like Ro Khanna and the others whom you saw on that press conference outside of Capitol Hill who are trying to push this hoax against the president of the United States,” Leavitt said.

When pressed, Leavitt claimed that Democrats don’t care about victims of crime and have done nothing to “lock up child pedophiles and child rapists across the country.”

The irony that President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice secured a 20-year sentence for Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, while the Trump administration had her transferred to a lower-security prison, seemed lost on Leavitt.

She then promoted the conspiracy theory—which has been pushed by other GOP cowards—that the Epstein estate documents, including Trump’s signed birthday card to Epstein, are forged.

It turns out, you can make this stuff up.